SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man was found dead in a car in south Sacramento Sunday afternoon, police say.
Sheriff’s responded to call at around 4:39 p.m. regarding a seemingly deceased man inside of a car on Elk Grove Florin Road.
Homicide detectives arrived on the scene shortly after, however, the case is being ruled as a suspicious death rather than a homicide.
No further information has since been released.
More updates to follow.
