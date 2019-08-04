Comments
SONORA (CBS13) – Michael Kern, a 27-year-old parolee, was spotted walking down Allison Way with a stolen chainsaw Saturday morning, according to Tuolumne deputies.
Sheriffs contacted the original owner, who was identified through a serial number check and confirmed that one of his chainsaws was stolen from his garage earlier that morning.
Kern was booked into Tuolumne County Jail on charges of burglary and violation of parole.
The owner of the chainsaw was reunited with his property shortly after.
