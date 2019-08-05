MARIPOSA COUNTY (CBS13) – A donkey has been stranded by itself on a one-acre island at Lake McClure for over two years.
A retired Merced County Police Detective first found the donkey and named it Hillary. He has been working with multiple agencies to figure out who is responsible for helping the donkey get off the island.
The retired police detective had multiple plans to help Hillary but they were interrupted by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, telling him not to move the donkey because he would be arrested for a misdemeanor.
A family who owns a houseboat on the water has been feeding the horse two to three times a week. However, they need to sell the boat and are concerned about who will feed the donkey once they leave.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife are aware of the case and plan to send a representative out this week to check on the condition of the donkey.
