SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Fairfield man, 35-year-old Wesley Ian Groves, was sentenced Monday to four years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the court, Groves pleaded guilty in May after he was found to have a loaded pistol during a traffic stop in December of 2018.

Court records show Groves was pulled over for a traffic violation and told the officer he had a gun underneath the driver’s seat. The pistol was loaded with one round in the chamber and three rounds in the magazine.

A records checks showed the gun was reported stolen out of Nevada and Groves could not lawfully possess firearms or ammunition because he has previously been convicted of three felonies.

