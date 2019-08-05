Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Fairfield man, 35-year-old Wesley Ian Groves, was sentenced Monday to four years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to the court, Groves pleaded guilty in May after he was found to have a loaded pistol during a traffic stop in December of 2018.
Court records show Groves was pulled over for a traffic violation and told the officer he had a gun underneath the driver’s seat. The pistol was loaded with one round in the chamber and three rounds in the magazine.
A records checks showed the gun was reported stolen out of Nevada and Groves could not lawfully possess firearms or ammunition because he has previously been convicted of three felonies.
You must log in to post a comment.