Filed Under:Sonora News

SONORA (CBS13) — A bouncer was arrested at The Office Bar in Sonora Saturday night for allegedly holding a knife to an intoxicated customer’s neck and cutting him.

Police say they were called to the bar around 10:15 p.m. Saturday in downtown Sonora. They learned that the bouncer, 41-year-old Brandon Halm, asked a few intoxicated customers to leave but they were refusing.

After Halm was able to get the subjects outside, he reportedly pulled out a knife and held it to the victim’s throat.

Police found the victim had a cut on his neck that was consistent with being cut by a blade.

Officers arrested Halm for assault with a deadly weapon and booked him at the county jail.

 

