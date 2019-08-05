ESCALON (CBS13) — Three men are behind bars after a traffic stop led to drug arrests in Escalon.
The Escalon Police Department said 32-year-old Leslie Parsons was pulled over last week for displaying 2020 tabs when the vehicle’s registration was expired in 2019. The officer found Parsons did not have a valid driver’s license and arrested him for being an unlicensed driver.
During a search of Parson’s vehicle, the police department said the officer found a meth pipe along with two baggies that contained suspected methamphetamine. Parsons was subsequently arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, being an unlicensed driver and displaying false tabs.
READ ALSO: 4 Sue To Block California Tax Return Law Aimed At Trump
On August 3, police issued a search warrant for Parson’s residence on the 1100 block of California Street, where neighbors had been complaining about possible narcotic sales and manufacturing of illegal alcoholic beverages. Along with the deputies from the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office and the California Alcoholic Beverage Control, officials said they found a small amount of heroin, approximately 10 oz. of marijuana, and evidence to indicate the sales of meth.
Of the five individuals at the residence, two were arrested on various charges.
Michael Kirk, 30, was arrested for possession of control substances and being a felon in possession of mace, and 33-year-old Daniel Morgan was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia, control substance without a prescription, and possessing a billy club.
You must log in to post a comment.