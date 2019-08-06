Comments
FOLSOM (CBS13) – The Folsom Police Department received a report of a 15-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted on a bike trail Friday night.
Officials say that the young girl was walking on Willow Creek Trail around 11 p.m. when a man walked up behind her, pinned her against a railing and sexually assaulted her. A noise nearby distracted the suspect and the young girl was able to run away.
The suspect is described as a white male between 20-30 years old, wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt with jeans and Timberland boots. Police are investigating this as a sexual battery case with the intent to commit rape.
Folsom Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed anything or has any information to call them.
You must log in to post a comment.