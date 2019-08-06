Comments
CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting at a senior care home facility in Carmichael as a homicide.
Authorities received word around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday that two people had been shot at Aegis Living Carmichael, which is at 4050 Walnut Ave.
Deputies believe that there are no outstanding suspects.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
