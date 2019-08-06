  • CBS13On Air

MODESTO (CBS13) — Six-time all-star Felix Hernandez will be making a rehab start with the Modesto Nuts on his way back to Seattle this Thursday.

The Cy Young award winner will take the mound at John Thurman Field as he works his way back from a shoulder injury that has kept him benched since mid-May.

Thursday’s County Night game starts at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are expected to go fast. You can secure your seat by visiting the online box office at ModestoNuts.com

