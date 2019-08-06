SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The mother of a murdered Grant football player says a guilty verdict isn’t providing her full closure.
JJ Clavo was shot and killed by Keymontae Lindsey in November 2015. He was inside his car when the shots were fired at him and his teammate. They were getting food before a playoff football game.
Clavo’s mom, Nicole, says there is some joy knowing the court process of this tragedy is nearly over, but she said the guilty verdict will never close the open wound in her heart.
“There’s no way. I mean, you learn to live, you learn to move forward, you learn do deal with your emotions, but there will always be a hole because my son will never be back here on earth with us,” Nicole Clavo said.
READ ALSO: Teen Found Guilty In 2015 Murder Of Grant High Football Player JJ Clavo
She said she’s upset the law under Senate Bill 1391 will only put Lindsey behind bars for, at most, six years.
“Senate Bill 1391 traumatizes and put victims back in the place that they were the first day they found out that they lost their loved one. There’s not justice in Senate Bill 1391,” Nicole Clavo said.
Nicole Clavo said she’ll be back in court for Lindsey’s sentencing on August 19.
You must log in to post a comment.