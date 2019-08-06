At Kiki’s Chicken Place Downtown, customers are the first priority. According to the business website, serving great food with friendly service in a clean environment is the goal. Look for chicken wings, fried chicken and waffles and garlic fries on the menu.
The fresh addition has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Tram T., who was the first to review the new spot on July 25, wrote, “The chicken salad is so big, and with the crispy chicken, it’s pretty bomb.”
And Luis C. wrote, “You have to try the Kiki’s fries! Wings are bomb as well.”
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Kiki’s Chicken Place Downtown is open from 10:30 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m.–1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It’s closed on Sunday.)
Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Sacramento? Here’s what else opened recently near you.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor.Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
You must log in to post a comment.