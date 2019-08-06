MODESTO (CBS13) – Perkins & Marie Callender’s has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, prompting 29 restaurants to close – including two of the last left in Northern California.
The restaurant chain announced the filing on Monday, noting that the company had decided to close 10 Perkins and 19 Marie Callender’s stores the day before. The locations chosen to be closed were underperforming restaurants, the company said.
No official list of restaurants closing has been released, but both the Citrus Heights and Modesto locations of Marie Callender’s have been removed from the company’s website.
The Sacramento Marie Callender’s location on Freeport Boulevard remains open.
At least 11 other Marie Callender’s restaurants in Southern California were also closed as part of the bankruptcy, CBSLosAngeles.com reports.
A total of 27 Marie Callender’s restaurants still remain open, with most being in California and three locations in Nevada.
