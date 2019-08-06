Comments
YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help locating an at-risk missing woman.
Cynthia Crenshaw, 72, was reported missing Sunday night. The out-skirts of Woodland resident was last seen on July 31 walking toward Woodland on State Route 16 west of County Road 98.
She was wearing blue jeans and a blue top.
The sheriff’s office said she is at-risk because of her age and concerns about her health.
Deputies are actively investigating her disappearance and are asking anyone who may have information about her whereabouts to contact dispatch at (530) 666-8282. Anonymous tips can be reported at (530) 668-5248.
