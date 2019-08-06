Temple Coffee Roasters Brings Coffee And Tea And More To MidtownCoffee and tea fans, take heed: There's a new spot in town to get your fix. Located at 1615 16th St. in Midtown, the new arrival is called Temple Coffee Roasters.

Here's What To Do In Sacramento This WeekLooking for something to do this week? From a financing seminar to a tiki event, here's a roundup of options to help you get social around town.

Popeyes Unveils New Location In South NatomasLooking to chow down on some fast food fare? A new Popeyes outpost has opened for business at 1500 W. El Camino in South Natomas.

Your Guide To The 5 Top Spots In Sacramento's Mansion Flats NeighborhoodVisiting Mansion Flats, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Sacramento neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a bike shop to a fondue spot.

The 5 Best Bakeries In SacramentoHoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bakeries in Sacramento, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

Craving Burgers? Check Out These 3 New Sacramento SpotsLooking for the best new burgers in Sacramento? These spots will satisfy all your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for some burgers.