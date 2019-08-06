Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A search is on for four suspects who ransacked a Stockton home late Monday night.
The incident happened along the 1400 block of Lever Boulevard. According to the Stockton Police Department, a man was leaving for work around 11 p.m. when the group confronted him and hit him with a gun. The man was then forced to go back inside, where more people were confronted by the suspects.
Several people were forced to lay on the floor while the suspects ransacked the place, police say.
Eventually, the suspects took off.
Few identifying details about the four suspects have been released, as police say the group was wearing dark clothing and masks.
You must log in to post a comment.