



— A woman trying on clothes at a Stockton Boulevard Goodwill caught a man recording her every move Monday.

“Uh, that’s gross. I don’t want to think about that,” Goodwill customer Shelby Wills said.

But the unthinkable was one woman’s reality. While trying on clothes at Goodwill on Stockton Boulevard, she noticed someone was using a cell phone to record her while she was changing. As soon as the woman realized what was happening, the man took off running, but police were able to track him down.

“No one was physically harmed. Obviously, it’s a traumatic event for anybody involved with somebody recording them in a private space,” Goodwill Chief Mission Officer, Rachel Wickland, said.

READ ALSO: Citrus Heights, Modesto Marie Callender’s Among 19 Closed After Bankruptcy Filing; Sacramento Location Open

Even though an arrest was made, some people are questioning why there isn’t more being done to protect customers.

“I feel like there should be more preventative measures,” Wills said.

The problem is dressing rooms can be an easy target for criminals. In California, it’s against the law to have security cameras there. In addition to that, some dressing rooms don’t have full-length doors.

“Let’s say there’s a person with diabetes or somebody who has a medical condition that we’re unaware of as they come into the store. If that person were to pass out or have an event inside a fitting room it would be very difficult for us to know what was happening unless we could see that bottom part,” Wickland said.

READ: Youth Offender Laws Impacting Minors Tried As Adults In California

So even with the best security measures in place, there are still opportunities for criminals.

“Everyone assumes it won’t happen to them, but I always try and be aware of my surroundings so you never know. It could happen to any of us,” customer Julie Shaw said.

Police say when they tracked the man down they did find evidence on his phone connecting him to the crime.