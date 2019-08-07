



— A sexually violent predator (SVP) may be placed in Del Paso Heights, according to District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert.

Schubert’s office said a Santa Clara judge will consider placing SVP Dariel Morrise Shazier in Del Paso Heights, even though he does not have any ties to the Sacramento area.

A judge previously considered releasing Shazier to Placer County but he remained in a rehabilitation center in Santa Clara County.

According to the DA’s office, Shazier was convicted in Santa Clara County in 1989 and 1994 in multiple cases of:

Sodomy of a Person Under 14 by Force

Annoy/Molest a Child

Sexual Battery

Sodomy of a Drugged Victim (Under 18)

Oral Copulation of a Drugged Victim (Under 18)

He has served a 17-year sentence and has been designated as an SVP by a jury.

If he is placed in Del Paso Heights, the DA’s office said he would only be monitored for a year before being eligible for a full release from supervision to live unmonitored in the community.

If members of the community want to voice their opposition to Shazier’s release, contact the Sacramento County DA’s Office or visit their website www.sacda.org/SVP

In response to the possibility of Shazier being released in the area a hearing for public comment is scheduled for August 26 at 9 at the Santa Clara Superior Court in San Jose.