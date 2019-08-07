  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Missing Person, Sacramento News

WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Clark Drake, who went missing Monday, was located by the Sacramento Police Department at a fast-food restaurant on Stockton Boulevard.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Drake was in good health but was transported to UC Davis Medical Center for treatment of an on-going condition.

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding 39-year-old Clark Drake.

Drake is a 6’3″ tall male weighing 180 pounds and has brown balding hair and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

The sheriff’s office said Drake left his residence in the 4000 block of 43rd Street on Monday around noon to go to a convenience store but never returned. Drake is reportedly gravely disabled and suffers from a condition that could cause him to become confused and disoriented.

He also left his home without his essential prescription medications.

Please contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115 with information regarding Drake.

