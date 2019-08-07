CERES (CBS13) – Three teenagers are under arrest after two early morning robberies in Ceres on Wednesday.

Ceres police say the first incident happened a little before 1 a.m. at Neel Park along Boothe Road. A young man who was at the park says suspects in a van pulled up and pointed a handgun at him. The man was then knocked down and assaulted, suffering lacerations and a knee injury.

The man had his fanny pack, belt and shoes stolen. Police say the victim called 911 while driving himself to the hospital.

While officers were investigating the Neel Park robbery, a second incident was reported at Smyrna Park along Fowler Road. A man who was at the park reported that some people had pulled up in a van and tried to rob him. All he had was a cellphone, so the suspects reportedly told him to throw it into the park; the suspects then took off.

Officers say a van matching the description of the earlier incidents was soon spotted near Lawrence and Ninth streets. Police tried to get the car to pull over, but the suspects took off.

Eventually, the van pulled into an alley near Roeding Road and Eight Street. Four suspects then got out and scattered.

With the help of Modesto police’s drone and Stanislaus County deputies, three of the four suspects were arrested.

The suspects have been identified as Antonio Miranda, 19, Raul Arias, 18, and a 17-year-old.

Officers found a handgun and items stolen from the Neel Park victim in the van. Ceres police are still investigating the incidents.