ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Police in Roseville are looking for a van that was involved in a hit and run collision Wednesday morning.
The police department said the van appears to be an early 90s model GMC Vandura with no rear windows, no front license plate, and a rear hitch-mounted utility platform.
Officers believe the van sideswiped a car while going the wrong way down a parking aisle near Dimple Records.
READ ALSO: Search On For Solano County Vandalism Suspect
After sideswiping the car, the driver left the Roseville Square parking lot and was last seen turning westbound onto Estates Drive near Autozone.
If you recognize this van and can provide any information for the owner/driver, please contact CSO Nina Phelps at 916-774-5098 or via e-mail at nphelps@roseville.ca.us. The police report number is 2019-46557.
You must log in to post a comment.