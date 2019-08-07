Sacramento's Top 5 Indian Spots

Find Chicken Wings And More At Boulevard Park's New Kiki's Chicken Place DowntownA new spot to score chicken wings, sandwiches and salads has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Kiki's Chicken Place Downtown, the fresh arrival is located at 1901 J St. in Boulevard Park.

Temple Coffee Roasters Brings Coffee And Tea And More To MidtownCoffee and tea fans, take heed: There's a new spot in town to get your fix. Located at 1615 16th St. in Midtown, the new arrival is called Temple Coffee Roasters.

Here's What To Do In Sacramento This WeekLooking for something to do this week? From a financing seminar to a tiki event, here's a roundup of options to help you get social around town.

Popeyes Unveils New Location In South NatomasLooking to chow down on some fast food fare? A new Popeyes outpost has opened for business at 1500 W. El Camino in South Natomas.

Your Guide To The 5 Top Spots In Sacramento's Mansion Flats NeighborhoodVisiting Mansion Flats, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Sacramento neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a bike shop to a fondue spot.