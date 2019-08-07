ELK GROVE (CBS13) – The suspect in a homicide case out of Livermore Wednesday morning has been arrested in Elk Grove, authorities say.
Livermore police said officers responded at 4:06 a.m. Wednesday to a call reporting a shooting in the Walmart parking lot along the 2700 block of Las Positas Road. Arriving officers discovered a man with several gunshot wounds to his upper torso. Efforts to assist the man failed and he was declared dead at the scene.
Police identified the suspect as Johnathan Michael Inocencio, 30, of Livermore.
Investigators described the two men as transients who were living in the area behind the Walmart parking lot. Some sort of dispute led up to the shooting, police believe.
Early Wednesday afternoon, Livermore police announced that Inocencio had been arrested by Elk Grove police. Exactly where in Elk Grove Inocencio was found is unclear.
Inocencio is now facing a charge of murder. He’ll be taken back to Livermore later on Wednesday.
Reporting from CBSSanFrancisco.com contributed to this story.
