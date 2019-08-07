SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick has not given up on his dream to play in the NFL again, taking to social media Wednesday with a video of a grueling workout as he maintains his conditioning, awaiting a call from a team in need of a quarterback.
With most teams well into their second week of training camp, Kaepernick is facing the stark possibility he will not get a chance to return to the league this year. He opted out of a 49ers contract in 2017, choosing to become a free agent.
On the Twitter and Instagram posting, Wednesday’s video starts with a counter saying he has been “denied work for 889 days.”
5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready. pic.twitter.com/AGczejA1rM
— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 7, 2019
Kaepernick and former San Francisco 49ers teammate Eric Reid settled their collusion case against the NFL earlier this year. In filing the case, the two claimed they were blacklisted by the league owners because of protests during the national anthem at games.
While terms of the settlement remain sealed, the Wall Street Journal reported at the time it was for less than $10 million total.
Kaepernick has not played in the league since 2016, while Reid missed three games last season before signing with Carolina.
