VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A Vacaville firefighter received a sweet note from a new friend he met at a doctor’s office Wednesday.

(credit: Vacaville Fire Department)

In a Facebook post, the Vacaville Fire Department shared that one of their firefighters was waiting to speak to a therapist when he encountered two young children in the lobby waiting for their parent.

The firefighter talked to the kids and entertained them as they waited for their parent to finish with their appointment.

When the firefighter returned to his vehicle after his appointment, he found a hand-written note and picture.

The little girl left him a note reading, “Thank you for your service and for entertaining us! – The girl that was drawing Harry Potter”

