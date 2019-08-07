RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Crews are at the scene of a 50-acre grass fire near Rancho Cordova Wednesday afternoon.
The scene is south of Rancho Cordova, near Mather Airport.
#MetroFire crews on scene of a 50 acre grass fire in South @CityofRCordova. Approximately 20 units scene, including Dozer 1 and Copter 2. No structures have been damaged, and no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/MsaGSfGtlT
— Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) August 7, 2019
According to Sacramento Metro Fire, no structures have been damaged and no injuries have been reported.
Officials say firefighters were out in the area earlier in the day doing a controlled burn, but it’s unclear if that is what sparked the uncontrolled grass fire that went on to burn 50 acres.
The flames have been mostly controlled. Firefighters remain at the scene for mop-up work.
