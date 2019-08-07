Comments
MOUNTAIN HOUSE (CBS13) – Authorities are asking for help in finding a young man missing since last week.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Sumedh Singh Sidhu was last seen at his parents’ place in Mountain House on Friday. He was reported missing that day, but investigators say unspecified developments in the case have prompted them to now consider him at-risk.
Sidhu has ties to the Bay Area, authorities say.
Anyone who sees Sidhu or knows where he might be is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (209) 468-4403.
You must log in to post a comment.