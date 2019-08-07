  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An inmate at the Sacramento County Jail has died after a fight with another inmate last month.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, Christian David Ento was involved in a physical altercation at the main jail with inmate Brain Debbs on July 8.

Debbs sustained life-threatening injuries in the fight and was taken to Sutter General Hospital. He died of his injuries on August 3.

The sheriff’s office said Ento was additionally booked for homicide on Monday. He has been in the Main Jail since Jan. 18 on unrelated charges.

