SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) — Deputies are searching for a vandalism suspect who punched, kicked and ultimately threw rocks through large double-pane windows at the Solano County Administration Center (CAC) Monday morning.
The Solano County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found on security footage a “highly agitated man” pushing a mountain bike at approximately 1:40 a.m.
They say the man appeared to be yelling to himself or someone on the phone as he walked around the building. Several minutes later, they saw the man punching and kicking in the air before throwing rocks at the building.
The suspect was wearing a two-toned hat, a gray t-shirt, black jeans, white headphones and a dark backpack.
Deputies are hoping someone from the community will come forward and identify the suspect.
All information received can remain anonymous. If you would like to provide anonymous information, please contact the Public Information Officer, Deputy Cully Pratt via email at Dcpratt@solanocounty.com or call Solano County Crime Stoppers at 707-644-STOP (707-644-7867) any time of the day or night.
You must log in to post a comment.