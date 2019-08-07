  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A multiple-vehicle crash is causing major delays on northbound Highway 99 into Sacramento Wednesday morning.

The crash happened a little before 6 a.m. near the Broadway off-ramp. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol says four vehicles ended up being involved.

Three right lanes were blocked for a time just after the crash, but first responders have since moved the vehicles to the shoulder.

Expect a traffic backup stretching all the way to Florin Road.

