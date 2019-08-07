Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – If you commute on Highway 50 near Sacramento State University, expect some delays for the next few weeks.
A new construction project started Wednesday morning on the exit loop that takes drivers off eastbound Highway 50 to Hornet Drive.
The $2.9 million project will improve the overall ride quality on the ramp and includes adding an additional much-needed lane.
Caltrans officials say the extra lane will help alleviate traffic during the morning rush of students.
The around-the-clock closure is slated to last until August 24, but Caltrans hopes to have the work wrapped up before Sac State students move in for the fall semester.
