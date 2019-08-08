SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Customers across the country are searching for Expedia’s phone number on the internet and ending up on bogus websites with fake numbers of the travel company.
According to the Better Business Bureau, the victims say during their calls with the fake Expedia call center, they were taken for thousands of dollars. The customers were instructed to pay for their trip through Green Dot Money cards, or gifts cards. Once you give the scammers the numbers off the back of those cards, they are as good as cash and are next to impossible to trace.
The BBB and Expedia are working with the search engine and phone companies to shut down this network of crooks.
If someone asks you to pay with a gift card or Green Dot card, I’d run. It’s usually tied to a scam.
