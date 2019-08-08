DAVIS (CBS13) – Police are investigating whether three separate sexual assaults reported in the last several months are related.

Three incidents occurred with a similar suspect description — a white man in his 30’s between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet tall. The most violent attack happened at Arroyo Park.

According to police, on July 15 a woman was grabbed, her hands bound and she was placed in the suspect’s car. He then drove her to a rural location and sexually assaulted her. Next, the suspect drove the victim back to the park and released her. She immediately sought medical attention but did not speak with investigators until August 7.

Another incident happened August 6 at Mace Ranch Park where a woman said a man grabbed her shorts, and a third incident recently came in from a third party about a woman being sexually assaulted at the Westlake parking plaza in April.

Residents are shocked.

“It’s supposed to be Davis. It’s supposed to be safe,” said Davis resident Rose DeLeon. “But it’s kind of hard to tell now. Everywhere is not safe now I guess. ”

Police are asking people to be aware of their surroundings when out walking or running, and if you see something odd, say something.