MODESTO (CBS13) – Investigators have released the body camera footage from the July incident where a kidnapping suspect was shot and killed by deputies.
The incident happened back on July 17. Officers were investigating a kidnapping and false imprisonment incident in Modesto when the suspect – 52-year-old Modesto resident Stephen Murray – was spotted near Vine and Madison streets.
Murray had another person with him, believed to be the victim in the kidnapping and false imprisonment report. Deputies moved to arrest Murray, but he then took the other person hostage with a firearm.
Deputies then opened fire on Murray. He was hit by the gunfire was soon pronounced dead at the scene. The firearm deputies say Murray was brandishing was found to be a replica.
In the body camera footage released on Thursday, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department notes that Murray threatened both law enforcement officers and the hostage. The whole incident unfolds in seconds and the gunshots can be heard.
The person who was taken hostage was traumatized but not hurt, deputies say. Deputies can be heard in the body camera footage talking to the woman, asking if she’s OK.
