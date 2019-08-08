YUBA CITY (CBS13) – The woman killed in a fiery crash on Highway 99 near Yuba City on Sunday has been identified.
California Highway Patrol says one car was traveling northbound that day and, for reasons unknown, swerved into the southbound lanes near Messick Road – crashing head-on with another vehicle.
Both vehicles ended up engulfed in flames.
Good Samaritans jumped in to try and save both drivers, but were only able to get the person who was in the southbound-headed car out in time.
Thursday, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver who was killed as 20-year-old Yuba City resident Desraj Chima. No other information about what led her to cross over has been released.
Authorities note that they identified Chima through dental records.
