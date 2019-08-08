OROVILLE (CBS13) — The Oroville Dam’s Spillway Boat Ramp will reopen to the public on a partial scale beginning August 9, according to the California Highway Patrol Valley Division.
The boat ramp and parking lots will be open to the public Friday through Sunday from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., said CHP.
Due to ongoing construction, the area will remain closed Monday through Thursday.
According to officials, new security measures have been implemented in coordination with local and state law enforcement agencies, including CHP, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office, and California State Parks to ensure public safety during the ongoing construction. Security updates include security cameras, fencing, pop-up gates, and two security kiosks to protect visitors from off-limits areas.
The Department of Water Resources is also investing $30 million on multiple recreation improvement projects including increased parking, increased boat launching capacity and enhanced trailhead facilities.
