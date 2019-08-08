TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — As of approximately 7;30 p.m., the Preston Fire, located near Preston Lane and Seco Street, has been determined 100 percent, according to the Cal fire Tuolumne Calaveras Unit.

A 2-acre fire that was reported at around 3:15 p.m. in Jamestown grew to at least 24-acres in size, according to the Cal Fire.

The Preston fire was reportedly spreading at a dangerous rate, but Cal Fire TCU has since stopped forward progress of the fire.

No structures have been burned, but there are homes in the area that were reportedly threatened.

No evacuations were issued, but Seco Road was closed at Seco and Third and at Seco and Jim Brady Road.

At 4:04 p.m., the Tuolumne County Sheriff said that PG&E will be turning off power from Seco Street at 9th Street to Camp Seco for approximately for 4 hours.

There were no reported injuries.

Cal Fire TCU was assisted by the Sonora Fire Department, Twainhart Fire, Tuolumne County, and Jamestown Fire Protection District.