TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — As of approximately 5;30 p.m., the Preston Fire, located near Preston Lane and Seco Street, is now 20 percent contained at 20 acres, according to the Cal fire Tuolumne Calaveras Unit.
A 2-acre fire that was reported at around 3:15 p.m. in Jamestown grew to at least 24-acres in size, according to the Cal Fire.
The Preston fire was reportedly spreading at a dangerous rate, but Cal Fire TCU has since stopped forward progress of the fire.
No structures have been burned, but there are homes in the area that were reportedly threatened.
No evacuations were issued. Seco Road is closed at Seco and Third and at Seco and Jim Brady Road.
At 4:04 p.m., the Tuolumne County Sheriff said that PG&E will be turning off power from Seco Street at 9th Street to Camp Seco.
Expected time of restoration is approximately 4 hours.
More details to follow.
