TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — A 2-acre fire that was reported at around 3:15 p.m. in Jamestown has now grown to at least 24-acres in size, according to the Cal Fire Tuolumne Calaveras Unit.
The Preston fire, which is located at the intersection of Preston Lane and Seco Street, was reportedly spreading at a dangerous rate, said Cal Fire. Cal Fire TCU has since stopped forward progress of the fire.
No structures have been burned, but there are homes in the area that are reportedly threatened.
No evacuations have been issued. Seco Road is closed at Seco and Third and at Seco and Jim Brady Road.
At 4:04 p.m., the Tuolumne County Sheriff said that PG&E will be turning off power from Seco Road at 9th Street to Camp Seco.
Expected time of restoration is approximately 4 hours.
More details to follow.
