RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Two men were arrested Tuesday in relation to a burglary at a business in Rancho Cordova, according to officials.
According to police, a piece of equipment valued at over $2,000 was stolen. Detectives determined the suspect, 25-year-old Yaroslav Galay, of Sacramento, was attempting to sell the stolen equipment online and scheduled a meeting with Galay through the web post.
On August 6, detectives saw Galay and a second suspect, 42-year-old Pavel Bgatov, also of Sacramento, arrive at the location of the meet with the stolen equipment sitting in the bed of a pickup truck.
After confirming the serial number, officers arrested both men and booked them into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
The stolen equipment was successfully returned back to the business.
