ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Major injuries were reported in a traffic accident that occurred at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, says Roseville Police.
The incident, which occurred on Baseline Road in Roseville, is impacting traffic in multiple areas along Baseline Road.
It is unknown how many injuries occurred and how many people were involved in the accident. Officers will be on the scene for the next several hours and are advising to avoid the area.
More details to follow.
