MCCLOUD (CBS13) – A 22-year-old Siskiyou County man has been taken into custody after he allegedly posted a message on Snapchat idolizing the recent mass shooters.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office says the concerning message was reported to them late Wednesday morning. Deputies characterized the message as “disturbing” – noting that the man apparently expressed his hope that a similar incident would happen here.
With the recent mass shootings in Gilroy, El Paso and Dayton, Siskiyou County deputies did not take the man’s message lightly.
Deputies took the man, only identified at this point as a 22-year-old man living with his parents in McCloud, into protective custody under a 5150 hold.
“Although the man admitted that he authored the message, he denied the expressed intent to perpetrate an act of terror against fellow citizens, but his motivation and actual intentions could not be reasonably substantiated,” said Sheriff Jon Lopey in a statement.
As part of the hold, deputies have confiscated three firearms that were in the home.
The department noted that – with the Siskiyou Garden Fair starting on Wednesday – local, state and federal law enforcement officials will be taking all threats seriously. Anyone who sees a threat or concerning message is asked to contact their local authorities immediately.
You must log in to post a comment.