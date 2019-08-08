WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A giant tree fell onto a West Sacramento home and narrowly missed hitting a boy living inside.

Alfonzo Martinez, the man who lives in the home on Longcroft Street, says the incident happened Tuesday.

“We just heard a snap and I don’t know what it was and I just see my ceiling coming down,” Martinez said. “And my first thought is, ‘My son just told me he was there.’ ”

Martinez and his wife, Natalie, began to panic.

“We going through the debris, going through everything looking for our son,” Martinez said. “I was feeling terror. I was feeling scared. I was feeling, ‘I don’t want to find what I want to find.”

Martinez told CBS13 that his son moved to find out where the snap was coming from in their house.

Luckily, he did.

“He says, ‘I went to go look and I turned around and the whole ceiling just caved in there.’ And I said, ‘Son, thank you for getting up,” Martinez said.

It’s not yet clear what caused the tree to snap.

A man in West Sacramento is displaced this morning after a tree fell onto his home, nearly missing his son. We’ll have the latest information on @GoodDaySac and @CBSSacramento. pic.twitter.com/tZ8ZYZq0Bo — Sabrina Silva (@SabSilv) August 8, 2019

CBS13 spoke to Matt Morgan with Davey Tree Company about this incident. He said trees falling and limbs breaking off of them tends to happen during the summer.

“It starts to change itself and tries to go into a recovery mode. So as that happens the water does kind of expand inside the trees. And, it does cause the summer limb drop,” Morgan said.

For now, the family says they’re staying with relatives. Martinez said he’s thankful for what the family has left following this situation.

“You can’t replace your kids. You can’t replace a family member,” Martinez said. “Material things you can replace, but you can’t replace a family member.”