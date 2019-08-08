  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:West Sacramento News

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A giant tree fell onto a West Sacramento home and narrowly missed hitting a boy living inside.

The man who lives in the home on Longcroft Street says it happened Tuesday.

It’s not yet clear what caused the tree to snap.

For now, the family says they’re staying with relatives.

Comments