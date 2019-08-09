



LODI (CBS13) — A very sharply-dressed young man is on a mission to spread awareness about living with Down Syndrome and he’s about to be given a very big platform to spread the word.

Micah Ward’s face will soon be seen on the giant big screen in Times Square as part of an awareness campaign.

Soon to be 11 years old, Ward is over the moon to be headed to the Big Apple.

“I mean he’s everything good–to be honest–everything good wrapped up in one little guy,” said his mom, Nina Ward. “I was thrilled–over the moon–excited–jumping up and down like I won the lottery.”

In a way, the Ward family did win the lottery. Micah was chosen out of 3,000 entries to have his picture put up on the big screen in Times Square. The images of 500 other kids and adults with Down Syndrome will also flash for everyone to see that people with Down Syndrome are vital threads to the fabric of human kindness.

Just ask Micah’s teacher.

“They’re just like everybody else, no matter if they have the disability or not, they can still do anything that anybody else can,” Mia Delgado said. “He loves to laugh–he likes to make others smile–he makes us smile every day.”

One would argue even better because Micah sees the good in everyone and everything.

“He just has a fun personality, he’s funny–he’s loving–he’s social,” Nina Ward said.