  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Butte County

THERMALITO AFTERBAY (CBS13) – Authorities say a body was found in a Butte County reservoir after a work truck was removed from the water earlier in the morning.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says their search and rescue team removed a truck that was found submerged in the Thermalito Afterbay around 7:30 a.m. No one was inside the truck, deputies say.

Later Friday morning, authorities say a worker with the California Department of Water Resources discovered a body in the water.

Crews have since recovered the body.

No information about the person found has been released other than it was a male.

Comments