Comments
THERMALITO AFTERBAY (CBS13) – Authorities say a body was found in a Butte County reservoir after a work truck was removed from the water earlier in the morning.
The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says their search and rescue team removed a truck that was found submerged in the Thermalito Afterbay around 7:30 a.m. No one was inside the truck, deputies say.
Later Friday morning, authorities say a worker with the California Department of Water Resources discovered a body in the water.
Crews have since recovered the body.
No information about the person found has been released other than it was a male.
You must log in to post a comment.