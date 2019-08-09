Comments
PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Caltrans has completed an $8.5 million grinding and repaving project along Interstate 80 from Sierra College Boulevard in Rocklin to the Rock Springs Undercrossing in Penryn, according to officials.
PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Caltrans has completed an $8.5 million grinding and repaving project along Interstate 80 from Sierra College Boulevard in Rocklin to the Rock Springs Undercrossing in Penryn, according to officials.
RELATED: Caltrans Breaking Ground On Massive I-5 Project From Sacramento To Elk Grove On Tuesday
The project, which received an additional $975,000 in funding from the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, involved the stretch of I-80 to be resurfaced with a Rubberized Hot-Mix Asphalt overlay. The purpose of the project is to enhance durability and provide smoother traveling on the highway.
Additional enhancements include shoulder rumble strips and 6-inch thermoplastic striping for better awareness and visibility in all weather conditions, officials said, and upgraded electrical facilities at seven locations along the I-80.
You must log in to post a comment.