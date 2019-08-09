Comments
TRUCKEE (CBS13) — CHP officers a disturbing discovery Friday when pulling over a driver hauling cattle who intentionally bypassed the scales.
Officers say the driver was stopped after driving past the scales near Truckee. The driver was stopped and returned to the scales.
There, officers found his Australian Shepherd wedged into a tiny space with a stiff metal cable wrapped around his neck and body.
The CHP said they will take maximum enforcement when required in regard to animal cruelty.
The agency said the driver was driving out of class and was on probation.
