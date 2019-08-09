WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The search is on for two people who left the scene of a crash after an alleged carjacking in West Sacramento.
Police say a man was carjacked near Waterfront Place and Third Street early Friday morning. The suspects allegedly used a hammer to take the car.
Officers found the car and attempted to pull it over, but the driver refused to stop – starting a chase that ended in a crash near Manzanita Way and West Acre Road.
Three people were inside the car. The driver and one passenger took off.
A second passenger – an 18-year-old woman – was taken into custody. Her name has not been released, and no other information about the two other suspects has been given.
The carjacking victim was transported to a local hospital with a head injury.
