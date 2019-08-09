Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) – Both directions of Highway 99 have reopened in Modesto after deputies safely detained a man who was threatening to jump off the Woodland Avenue Overpass.
The highway was closed for over a three hour while CHP and Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies worked with the man.
The closure was at the Woodland Avenue offramp of Highway 99.
Traffic was backing up to Salida on the southbound side, while northbound traffic is backing up to Ceres.
The road originally closed down at 1 p.m.
