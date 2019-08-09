LODI (CBS13) — A judge has granted the release of Hamid Hayat, whose 2006 terror conviction was overturned last week.
The terms of his release include no travel outside of the Eastern District of California and a curfew while prosecutors decide whether to retry his case.
A federal judge filed court papers declaring Hayat’s prison sentence is now vacated over “deficient representation.”
The documents read: “…[Hayat’s attorney] Wazhma Mojaddidi failed to adequately investigate certain defenses on Hayat’s behalf and to effectively represent him on certain issues during trial.”
Hayat’s attorney had never represented a client in a criminal case, and she did not seek alibi witnesses, who have since come forward with statements a judge has ruled as facts.
Hayat was accused of attending a terrorist training camp in Pakistan and plotting to attack the U.S.
