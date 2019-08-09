SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after murdering and carjacking a man in 2018.
Daniel Langston was found guilty last month or the murder of Joaquin Gonzalez and carjacking. The jury found that Langston committed the murder during the carjacking, using a firearm.
On July 25, 2018, Gonzalez was at a fast-food restaurant on Watt Avenue when Langston approached him, asking for a ride. When the victim declined, Langston attacked him, striking him several times on the head with a handgun.
Langston managed to get into the driver’s seat of the truck and put the vehicle into reverse, dragging Gonzalez under the truck’s tire. Langston continued to reverse until the victim was run over by his own truck, causing fatal injuries to his head and upper body.
Langston already had two strikes, for two robbery convictions.
