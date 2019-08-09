



MODESTO (CBS13) — The city of Modesto denied the permit for the highly controversial Straight Pride Parade.

The city cited two reasons for denying the permit. First, they said the event organizers did not get the event insured. Second, the city cited safety concerns.

City spokesperson Thomas Reeves said the insurance carrier denied insurance for the event Friday.

“If you don’t have insurance, you can’t reserve one of our parks,” Reeves said. “The second thing is our concern for safety. We have a big concern for the safety of the residents around Graceada Park, which is where this is being proposed, but also for those who are participating in this.”

The proposed event was scheduled for Aug. 24 in Graceada Park’s Mancini Bowl.

The man behind the event is Don Grundmann of the National Straight Pride Coalition. He says the parade is his group’s cultural answer to their opponents. When asked what that means Grundmann responded, “anyone that supports the LGBTQ lifestyle.”

“Essentially it boils down to two religious views of the world,” Grundmann said. “One is Christianity, which is represented by heterosexuality, a culture of life, and its opponent is the LGBT movement, which is represented by an opposing religion and an opposing view of life.”

The event’s flyer with a pink border circulated on social media saying, “Join us to celebrate heterosexuality, masculinity, feminity, babies – born and unborn – western civilization, our wonderful country, Christianity — Celebrate Life!”

The organizers can reapply for a permit in a non-residential area, but it’s unlikely that they will be able to find an insurance carrier to provide insurance.